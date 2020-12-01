CM Sonowal Inaugurates 1st Phase Of Water Supply Project

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of South West Guwhati water supply project under JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) on Monday in Guwahati’s Jalukbari.

The water supply project, which is implemented under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), will cater to four District Metering Areas (DMAs) under the Kamakhya Distribution Zone of the project.

In the first phase, water will be supplied from Bhootnath to Maligaon Chariali along the foothills of Nilachal Hill, Kalipur, Kamakhya Colony, Pandu, Boripara, Pandav Nagar, Kamakhya Nagar, Ananda Nagar, Sankar Nagar, Joymoti Nagar, Adabari, etc.

The project has been implemented at a total cost of Rs 407.52 crores. It is slated to provide 10 litres of water to the city daily.

Additionally, the water also be supplied to the Ramsa Hill mega reservoir at Kharghuli under JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project (Central Zone) through a 9-km separate pipeline. From there water will be provided to Uzanbazar, Kharghuli, Ramsa Hill, Amiyo Nagar, Chandmari, Rajgarh, RG Baruah Road Tiniali, Geetanagar, BSF Camp, etc.

CM Sonowal said the construction of the water supply project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second phase of the project will be completed soon, he added.