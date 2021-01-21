CM Sonowal Inaugurates Centralized Midday Meal Kitchen

Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal inaugurated the Centralized Mid Day Meal Kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation at a function held in North Guwahati Kamrup on Wednesday.

The new centralized kitchen has been built on a sprawling 10 bigha of land given by the State government and the fund is provided by Airports Authority of India and is expected to provide lunch to 50 thousand children in Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts. The new facility will replace Akshaya Patra’s former kitchen.

Inaugurating the midday meal kitchen, Chief Minister Sonowal said that Akshaya Patra Foundation over the years has been providing healthy food to the children across the nation. Terming the children as the forms of God, Sonowal said that satisfaction of children leads to satisfaction of the God. Therefore, Akshaya Patra Foundation has been serving the God through serving his most loved creations that is children. This has set an example with the help of which people of the country will tend to learn the service of the nation through devotion and dedication. He also advocated replication of such initiative throughout the state in all districts.

Sonowal also said that cooked completely through scientific mode, Akshaya Patra Foundation is performing the duties and providing care of a mother to the children.

Attending the function, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Akshaya Patra Foundation through its dedication has been in the position to provide nutritious food to the children which in a way would lead to a stronger society. He also said that in Jorhat and Majuli also this programme will be replicated. He also thanked the Airports Authority of India for its benevolence.