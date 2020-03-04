CM Sonowal Instructs to Monitor Akhil Gogoi’s Health

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed the doctors to monitor Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi’s health as he was sick for few days. The KMSS leader is in jail since December last after being arrested for being actively taken part in the anti-CAA protests.

A team of doctors visited Central Jail on Wednesday to provide advanced treatment to the peasant leader.

On the other hand, the KMSS and SMSS members have staged protests in various parts of the state demanding advanced treatment for Gogoi who has fallen sick in jail.

The Dhubri district Krishak Mukti and Sattra Mukti Sangram Samiti demanded the immediate release of the peasant leader and along with advanced treatment. The organizations alleged that the government has arrested the leaders Akhil Gogoi, Bitu Sonowal, Dharjya Konwar, and Manas Konwar in a false allegation that they have a link with the Maoists.

Meanwhile, the Sivasagar district unit of the organization has also burnt the effigy of CM Sarbananda Sonowal demanding the release of Gogoi from jail immediately.

On the other hand, the Sivasagar Joint Sangrami Mancha has alleged that the Sonowal government has made conspiracy of killing Akhil Gogoi in jail adding that the government is responsible for the ill health of Gogoi.