“CM Sonowal is our prime candidate for 2021”: BJP MP Dilip Saikia

Mangaldoi MP Dilip Saikia of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said that BJP considers CM Sarbananda Sonowal as a prime candidate for the 2021 elections.

“Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from team BJP is our candidate for 2021,” said Saikia, adding, “We are currently focused on working as a team”.

The statement comes in light for the ongoing Chief Minister centric debate.