CM Sonowal Launches Major Schemes For Women Empowerment

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched major schemes for women empowerment in Mahila Samaroh at Sarusajai Stadium.

Sonowal launched Vistarita Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Yojana which will pay a capital subsidy of Rs. 50, 000 each and Revolving Fund of Rs. 25,000 each to Self-help groups (finance). These schemes are empowering women.

Sonowal also launched Jeevika Sakhi Express, where Scootys’ have been provided to 4,238 Jeevika Sakhis.

Moreover, the government will provide a pension of Rs.300 for unmarried and divorced women older than 35 years under Aideu Handique Mahila Sanman Achani.

Under ‘Mukhya Mantri Divyangjan Atma Nirvar Achani’, a sustainable income-generating scheme for ‘Divyangjan’ will provide assistance to a lakh specially-abled people.

At the event, CM urged women to play their role in building Atmanirbhar Assam.

