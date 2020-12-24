CM Sonowal Launches Road Project At Dhakuakhana

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Thursday launches a road project of 9.50 km road at Bebezia in Dhakuakhana.

Reportedly, the road will be built under RIDF-XXVI-SOPD-G of the year 2020-21 from Bebejia Chariali to Barshamukh.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony CM Sonowal said that development of a society without a well-coordinated network of roads is impossible. Therefore, immediately after coming to power his government has taken decision to reconstruction of the existing roads and makes new roads to connect all the villages in the state.

He further said that roads are the facilitators of economic progress and his government is strengthening road infrastructure of the state to stimulate economic development.

He also appealed to local residents of Dhokuwakhana to extend all cooperation towards the successful completion of the road project to facilitate rapid development of road communication.

Chief Minister Sonowal said that his government has already allotted land pattas to more than one lakh people to ensure land rights of the indigenous people of the state. He also said in the coming January, government would allot land pattasto one lakh more indigenous beneficiaries of the state.

