CM Sonowal Launches SVAYEM For Self Employment

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has launched a scheme for strengthening local industries and rural economy, Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment (SVAYEM) at Amingaon, Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Assam government re-launched a scheme to provide self-employment to around 2 lakh youths of the state. Known as Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment (SVAYEM), it would provide 50 thousand rupees each as seed money to selected youths to start business ventures.

CM Sonowal urged the beneficiaries to utilize the money in productive way. “Engaged with some work and being self reliant” he added.

“The scheme will help the youth to become self employment” he further said.

He also addressed to think about how to take bank loans for agriculture, livestock farming, setting small industries etc. apart from taking advantage of various government schemes.

The SVAYEM scheme objectives are to generate employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas through setting up of new ventures as well as growing existing ventures. Also to provide financial assistance to micro and small business entities engaged in the manufacturing, trading and services sector.