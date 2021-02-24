Top StoriesRegional

CM Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone For Industrial Park At Jamugurihat

By Pratidin Bureau
43

In a bid to boost the industrial ecosystem in the state, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday laid the foundation of an Industrial Park and permanent campus for ITI, Sootea at Sonitpur’s Jamugurihat.

The park will be built at an area of 315 bighas of land and the ITI campus in Sootea will be built at a cost of Rs 25 crores.

“Also laid the foundation stone for construction of ‘Industrial Park’ at Dighalichapari and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Sootea. The initiatives will boost the overall development of the district & its neighbouring  areas and give a further push to #AatmanirbharAssam,” Tweeted CM Sonowal.

