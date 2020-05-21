CM Sonowal mourns demise of Journalist M. Haque

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed deep grief over the demise of senior journalist Mozahedul Haque, who breathed his last at Dispur Hospital on Thursday morning after prolonged illness at the age of 50.

In his condolence message, Sonowal has conveyed deep sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed to the Almighty for peace of the departed soul.

Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) has conveyed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members.

Hailed from Dhubri in western Assam, Haque completed his education from BN College and Gauhati University. Resident of Kahilipara Journalist Colony, the soft-spoken journalist joined Sandhya Batori and later worked for Natun Dainik and Asomiya Khabar.