CM Sonowal Pays Tribute to Oct 30 Blast Victims

By Pratidin Bureau
Sonowal pays tributes to 2008 serial blast victims
October 30, a day marked as a black day in the history of Assam as serial bomb blasts claimed hundreds of lives. As Assam remembered the victims of the serial bomb blasts, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also paid his tributes to the portrait of the innocent souls who were killed in the blasts.

Sonowal in a tweet said, “Solemn tributes and prayers for the victims of the October 30, 2008 serial bomb blasts in Assam.”

In memory of the innocent souls killed in the blasts, the Lawyers’ Association, Guwahati and Kamrup (M) district administration also organized a shradhanjali programme at CJM court premises.

The serial blasts were triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008 in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Barpeta, killing around 100 people and injuring more than 500.

