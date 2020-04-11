CM Sonowal seeks cooperation in all-party meet

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called an all-party meeting at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati on Sunday to discuss the situation arising out of Covid-19. Sonowal sought suggestions from different parties on the future road map to contain the deadly Coronavirus.

In the meeting, the lawmakers of the state expressed their gratitude to the emergency staff working during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus and asked people to join in thanking the “Corona Warriors”.

Hosted an all-party meeting in Guwahati and discussed our united fight against #COVID19. I thanked them for their participation and valuable suggestions. We are all together in this fight.#TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/NuizvwZppE — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 12, 2020

CM Sonowal said their undiluted courage, selflessness, determination, and focus have ensured that India remains on track in these difficult times.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the party leaders of the steps his government has taken so far. Many opposition leaders have been asking for an all-party meeting with the Chief Minister on the pandemic that has shown far-reaching and devastating effects on different sections of the society and especially the country’s economy.