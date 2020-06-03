CM Sonowal stresses on Misuse of Social media

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) officials to take steps for generating awareness among youth on the misuse of social media.

Sonowal also urged the officials to work for making stronger presence of the department at every nook and corner of the State and take up more innovative measures.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence on the skill and ability of the I&PR officials and hoped that the department would be successful in taking the Government closer to people.

Sonowal visited the Directorate of Information & Public Relations at Last Gate in Guwahati today and reviewed various activities being implemented by the I&PR department and interacted with the officials. The Chief Minister lauded the role being played by officers and staff of the department in generating awareness on COVID-19 pandemic in the State and keeping people informed about Government steps.

The Chief Minister further directed the department to maintain close relations with media persons working at district and sub-divisional level and take their help to ensure widespread publicity of government schemes and activities. He observed that such an endeavour would help the Government to get ground level information about implementation of developmental schemes and help in their effective execution.

DIPR officer Anupam Choudhury made a presentation highlighting various activities and future plans as well as the role played by the department to generate awareness and steps taken against fake news in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the State.