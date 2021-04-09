CM Sonowal Takes Stock of Bhumidhar Barman’s Health Condition

By Pratidin Bureau
Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited Dispur Hospital to take stock of the health situation of former minister and senior Congress leader Bhumidhar Barman.

The former minister was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and is under treatment at ICU. He is now under ventilation.

Taking stock of the health condition, CM Sonowal said, “The senior Congress leader is under the supervision of doctors from different departments. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

In a statement issued by APCC earlier said, “Dr Barman has responded to people talking to him and is fine although he is in ICU. We wish him speedy recovery.”

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Visited Dispur Hospital

