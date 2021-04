Concerning new raising cases of coronavirus in the state, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hosted a talk with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of all districts via videoconference to take stock of the current coronavirus situation on Tuesday.

The state government is ready to deal with any situation, CM said during the virtual meeting.

Earlier on Monday, 583 new cases has been reported in the state, the overall tally of the state has touched 2, 20,893.