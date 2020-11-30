CM Sonowal to Launch Arunodoi Scheme Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
Arunodoi Scheme
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will formally launch the Arunodoi scheme on Tuesday at Amingaon Parade ground, said Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference today at Janata Bhawan, Minister Sarma said that 19.10 lakhs beneficiary will be benefitted under the scheme in 29 districts excluding BTAD. “90 lakh people will be benefitted with the scheme and the beneficiary will receive the fund for the month of November on Tuesday with the opening of the scheme. A total of 17.6 lakhs accounts have already been activated,” Sarma added.

The minister further stated that there will be a Arunodoi call center through which the beneficiary will be able to take all the necessary information.

The beneficiary will receive Rs. 830 per month which will be divided as Rs. 430 for medicine, Rs. 200 for lentils, Rs. 80 for sugar and Rs. 150 for fruits. The government has allocated a fund of Rs. 2400 crores for the scheme.

“504 Arunodoi conveners have been appointed for the scheme. The beneficiaries will receive the money between December 1-4,” the minister said.

