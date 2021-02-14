CM Sonowal To Lay Foundation Stone Of Assam Skill University Tomorrow

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be laying the foundation stone of Assam Skill University in Darrang’s Mangaldoi tomorrow (Feb 15) at 2 pm in the afternoon.

The chief minister will be accompanied by Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department, Mangaldoi MP Dilip Saikia, Mangaldoi MLA Guru Jyoti Das, Sipajhar MLA Binanda Kumar Saikia, Dr. K.K Dwivedi, IAS, Principal Secretary, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, Dilip Kumar Borah, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Darrang district, Anand Prakash Tiwari, IPS, Chief Executive Officer, Assam Skill University Project and other dignitaries.

According to an official statement, the project will be completed with an estimated cost of 140 million dollars is slated to be done by 2026. The campus will spread over 250 bighas of land and have advanced features like water recycling and conservation, use of solar energy at the campus, Vaastu designs and green campus for the university to make it nature centric and eco-friendly.

The University will be providing education in theory as well as practical and house amenties like an Applied R&D Lab, Start-up and incubation facilities, Industry 4.0 Technology Center, and industry & commercial space for institute-enterprise cooperation.

In a bid to enhance quality of training in the University, the government is exploring partnership arrangements with countries like Singapore, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, Israel, Japan and the United Kingdom, the statement said.

The University, which is the first of its kind in entire eastern India, will cater to over 10,000 students from the region and intensify focus on the Act East Policy to bring in investments to Assam.

The Assam Skill University will focus on 12 different sectors, namely –

Engineering

Management and Entrepreneurship

Agriculture and Forestry

Digital Technology

Textile

Media, Entertainment and Communications

Logistics and Transport

Tourism

Hospitality and Wellness

Development of TVET Practitioner

Retail

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals and Distance & Lifelong learning

Additionally, the University will also provide high-end Graduate (B.Voc.), Post-graduate (M.Voc.) and Research Level Vocational courses which will revamp the existing vocational training systems in the region.

The statement further informed that the initial work for the commencement of the construction has been already done including boundary fencing and road approaching towards the University site.