CM Sonowal urges trader bodies to take steps for price control

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today held discussion with representatives of Kamrup Chambers of Commerce and Wholesale Marketing Board for Vegetables at Janata Bhawan in the wake of 21-day lockdown declared in the country as a preventive measure to deal with coronavirus outbreak. The Chief Minister urged the trader bodies to take adequate steps for control of prices so that common people do not have to suffer.

He also agreed to depute an officer of the Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to coordinate with the Chamber of Commerce to deal with issues regarding availability of stock and settling other issues.

The Chief Minister also asked the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) and Commissioner of Police, Guwahati to take needful steps for ensuring smooth transportation of vegetables to Guwahati from nearby districts as requested by the Wholesale Marketing Board.

The Chief Minister said the State Government has taken all needful measures to ensure the availability of essential commodities and services during the 21-day lockdown period in the State so that people of the State do not have to face any problem. He also urged the trader bodies to look at the present situation from a humanitarian point of view and extend support with the Government in easing out woes of the public.