CM visits Srirampur screening camp

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal passed a directive to the civil and police administration of Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts to put a spanner on the entry of people into Assam through Srirampur and Chagolia-Boxirhat gates and other vulnerable points without proper screening to aid State government’s perpetual efforts to beat the rise of COVID-19.

Visiting a screening camp adjacent to Srirampur gate at Gossaigaon Sub-Division in Kokrajhar on Wednesday to take stock of its sequel of activities to screen every person’s movement from across the inter-state boundary in the face of COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Sonowal said that the civil and police administration together should keep a tab on every entry point of districts to ensure that nobody can enter Assam without going through COVID-19 screening protocols.

CM Sonowal spent some time with every personnel posted at Srirampur Gate and screening camp including doctors, paramedics, police and asked them to ensure proper screening and not to allow anybody to enter Assam from across the state without passing through mandatory COVID 19 screening.

He also asked the police to keep a strict surveillance on some reported vulnerable points to thwart any design of unauthorised movement from the neighbouring State. Deputy Commissioner Dhubri Anantlal Gyani informed the Chief Minister about the existence of 15 such vulnerable points, as he apprised the Chief Minister that he ensured deployment of CRPF, Assam Police personnel and Village Defence Parties for round the clock surveillance.

Meanwhile, DC Kokrajhar Partha Pratim Mazumdar informed the Chief Minister that the district administration has ensured constant monitoring along with Sonkosh river to rout any design of people sneaking into Assam swimming across the river.

Later speaking to the reporters, Chief Minister Sonowal said that in view of third phase of extended lockdown, State government has directed all DCs across the state to enforce the lockdown following all advisories given by the Union Health Ministry. He also said that, State government has taken steps to bring back the people of Assam stranded in different places of the country. He also informed them that at the Chagolia and Srirampur gates bordering West Bengal, State government in close association with the district administrations of Kokrajhar and Dhubri have been taken adequate steps to screen the health of all passengers including transporters.