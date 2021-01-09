Top StoriesRegional

CM Wishes Hima Das On Birthday, Qualifying Tokyo Olympics

By Pratidin Bureau
41

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday wished Indian sprinter Hima Das on her 21st birthday.

The minister also congratulated her for qualifying Tokyo Olympics slated to be held this year.

Das due to persistent back injuries have stopped her from running the 400m in major events. She even failed to qualify in the 2019 edition of the event, but, will be finally participating this year.

Related News

Israel appoints Assam’s Joyshree Das As NE Honorary…

India: New Mutated COVID-19 Cases Climbs to 90

Fire In Dzukou Range Of Nagaland Under Control

Assam: Man Beaten To Death For Killing His Wife, Daughter

The minister took to Twitter and said:

Conveyed my best wishes to ace athlete @HimaDas8 over telephone on the occasion of her birthday. Also congratulated Assam’s sprint queen for qualifying for Tokyo Olympics, 2021.

Hima belongs to a remote village in Dhing, Assam.

You might also like
Regional

Sister dies after her sibling’s demise in Batadrava

Regional

Car catches fire in Jorhat

Top Stories

Karimganj : Man beaten up on suspicion of Jihadi

Regional

APCC clarifies on its conflicting interest within the party on Citizenship Bill

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder

Top Stories

78 Days Bonus For 1.1 Million Railways Employees

Comments
Loading...