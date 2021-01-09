CM Wishes Hima Das On Birthday, Qualifying Tokyo Olympics

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday wished Indian sprinter Hima Das on her 21st birthday.

The minister also congratulated her for qualifying Tokyo Olympics slated to be held this year.

Das due to persistent back injuries have stopped her from running the 400m in major events. She even failed to qualify in the 2019 edition of the event, but, will be finally participating this year.

The minister took to Twitter and said:

Conveyed my best wishes to ace athlete @HimaDas8 over telephone on the occasion of her birthday. Also congratulated Assam’s sprint queen for qualifying for Tokyo Olympics, 2021.

Hima belongs to a remote village in Dhing, Assam.