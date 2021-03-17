CM Yogi Adityanath To Campaign In Assam Today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing rallies in poll-bound Assam today. CM Yogi Adityanath is one of the star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the much-hyped Assam Assembly Election.

The BJP leader will campaign for the candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in constituencies Hojai, Kalaigaon, and Rangiya.

The minister will address a rally at 11.30 am in Lanka where candidate Ramkrisha Ghosh will contest elections, followed by which at 1 pm Adityanath will address another gathering at Kalaigaon . Madhuram Deka will contest polls from Kalaigaon.

Before, returning to Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will address the last meeting of the day at 3 pm in Rangiya where Bhabesh Kalita will be contesting for the assembly seats.

Elections to 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases from March 27 to April 6.