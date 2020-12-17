NationalTop Stories

CMS-01 successfully Launched From Andhra: ISRO

By Pratidin Bureau
CMS-01
55

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Thursday afternoon launched the country’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01, a month after the first launch mission of the year.

The PSLV-C50 is India’s 52nd PSLV mission, which was launched at 03:41 pm today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

“#PSLVC50lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota#ISRO#CMS01” ISRO tweeted.

Related News

J&K: CRPF Jawan Injured In Grenade Attack

BJP To Get 100+ Seats In Assam Assembly Polls: Baijayant…

Lurin Bats For Regionalism In Assam Forever

Anshu Malik grabs silver at Wrestling World Cup

Providing with another update regarding the CMS-01 entering the orbit, ISRO took to Twitter again by saying “#CMS01 successfully separated from fourth stage of #PSLVC50 and injected into orbit #ISRO”.

The CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, according to ANI reported.

“Communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota today,” ISRO had earlier said adding that fuelling process of the launch vehicle had been completed.

This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR and the new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011.

You might also like
Regional

‘AASU not involved in Tinsukia incident’

Regional

GHC directs govt to conduct sample test on Pan Masala

World

US Warns India Against Russian Missile Deal

Top Stories

Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Rises To 141

Entertainment

Noted Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee Passes Away

Regional

AJYCP Organizes Mass Rally Against CAA in Dhekiajuli

Comments
Loading...