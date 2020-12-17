CMS-01 successfully Launched From Andhra: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Thursday afternoon launched the country’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01, a month after the first launch mission of the year.

The PSLV-C50 is India’s 52nd PSLV mission, which was launched at 03:41 pm today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

“#PSLVC50lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota#ISRO#CMS01” ISRO tweeted.

Providing with another update regarding the CMS-01 entering the orbit, ISRO took to Twitter again by saying “#CMS01 successfully separated from fourth stage of #PSLVC50 and injected into orbit #ISRO”.

#CMS01 successfully separated from fourth stage of #PSLVC50 and injected into orbit#ISRO — ISRO (@isro) December 17, 2020

The CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, according to ANI reported.

“Communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota today,” ISRO had earlier said adding that fuelling process of the launch vehicle had been completed.

This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR and the new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011.