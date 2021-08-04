Co- Operative City Bank Scam Accused Dipjyoti Saikia Surrenders Himself To Dispur Police

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Bank Fraud
Representative Image

The Co- Operative City Bank Scam took a different turn when accused Dipjyoti Saikia surrendered himself to the Dispur police station on Wednesday.

Accused Dipjyoti Saikia made a few explosive remarks in frount of the media before he surrendered himself to the Dispur Police.

Saikia said, “This is a conspiracy against me. And Kaushik Talukdar is behind this conspiracy.”

Related News

Lovlina Borgohain Dedicates Her Medal to The Nation

Assam: Ranoj Pegu Proposes For 20% Increase In Seat Capacity…

Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Seized In Mizoram

Padma Shri Awardee Padma Sachdev Passes Away at 81

“I have a lot of testimony against Kaushik Talukdar,” accused Dipjyoti Saikia further added.

Accused Dipjyoti Saikia also alleged that Kaushik Talukdar took Rs 40 lakh from his brother in the name of giving him a job.

“I know where Kaushik made the seal of the bank,” said Dipjyoti Saikia.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested two fraudsters in connection with the incident.

The two arrested are Kaushik Talukdar and Manash Talukdar.

Earlier it was reported that both Kaushik and Manash have given fake appointment letters of Co-operative City Bank in return of money.

The victims had filed a complaint to the DGP Assam police against the two scammers earlier in the cash for job scam.

Also Read: Robbery of Rs 3 Lakh From State Bank CSP Agent in North Guwahati

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Election: Bike Rallies Banned Prior To 72 Hours Of Voting

Top Stories

COVID: Deceased victims can be buried in city Kabristans

National

Mumbai Wall Collapse Claims One, 2 injured

Assam

KMSS holds protest against price hike

Top Stories

Budget 2020 to boost the income of people: FM

Sports

Don’t want to comment irresponsibly: Kohli on CAA