Co- Operative City Bank Scam Accused Dipjyoti Saikia Surrenders Himself To Dispur Police

The Co- Operative City Bank Scam took a different turn when accused Dipjyoti Saikia surrendered himself to the Dispur police station on Wednesday.

Accused Dipjyoti Saikia made a few explosive remarks in frount of the media before he surrendered himself to the Dispur Police.

Saikia said, “This is a conspiracy against me. And Kaushik Talukdar is behind this conspiracy.”

“I have a lot of testimony against Kaushik Talukdar,” accused Dipjyoti Saikia further added.

Accused Dipjyoti Saikia also alleged that Kaushik Talukdar took Rs 40 lakh from his brother in the name of giving him a job.

“I know where Kaushik made the seal of the bank,” said Dipjyoti Saikia.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested two fraudsters in connection with the incident.

The two arrested are Kaushik Talukdar and Manash Talukdar.

Earlier it was reported that both Kaushik and Manash have given fake appointment letters of Co-operative City Bank in return of money.

The victims had filed a complaint to the DGP Assam police against the two scammers earlier in the cash for job scam.