Coal Mafia Arrested

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Coal Mafia Arrested
139

The Jagiroad Police on Wednesday arrested a coal mafia. The arrested has been identified as Mohammad Sakil. According to reports, Sakil has been operating a coal syndicate from Nagaon area.

Acting on a tip-off, the Jagiroad Police arrested Sakil on Wednesday evening. The police seized some fake challans, seals and other documents from his possession. Police also seized his vehicle with the registration number AS-02-Y-8562.

Meanwhile, Jagiroad police have been interrogating Sakil regarding the syndicate.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

How Conrad can bring down Manipur & Nagaland govt after CAB

National

India Still Among Fastest Growing Economies: Sitharaman

National

PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize

National

Special aircraft For Modi, landing next June

Regional

City School Principal Arrested Against Molestation Charge

Regional

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Comments
Loading...