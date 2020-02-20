Coal Mafia Arrested

The Jagiroad Police on Wednesday arrested a coal mafia. The arrested has been identified as Mohammad Sakil. According to reports, Sakil has been operating a coal syndicate from Nagaon area.

Acting on a tip-off, the Jagiroad Police arrested Sakil on Wednesday evening. The police seized some fake challans, seals and other documents from his possession. Police also seized his vehicle with the registration number AS-02-Y-8562.

Meanwhile, Jagiroad police have been interrogating Sakil regarding the syndicate.