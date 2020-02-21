Coal Syndicate Busted in Digboi

Tensed situation prevails at Digboi on Thursday night after various organizations have seized illegal coal-laden trucks at National Highway 38. Hundreds of coal trucks have been blocked by the organizations.

The organizations have blocked the trucks from carrying coal illegally. However, two coal mafias have tried to release the trucks from the protestors but failed.

Following the incident, Tinsukia police and administration reached the spot and lathi-charged the protestors.

The organizations alleged that the police are involved in the Margherita coal syndicate.

It may be mentioned that coal syndicate in the state is continued unabated and oppositions also alleged that the ruling government is involved in the coal syndicate.

Earlier, Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi also alleged that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is actively involved in the coal syndicate and therefore, it is uncontrollable.