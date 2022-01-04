Collection of Short Stories by Banashridevi Gogoi ‘Antarjatra’ Released Today

A collection of short stories ‘Antarjatra’ by noted journalist Banashridevi Gogoi was released today at Asomiya Pratidin office premises in Guwahati.

The book Antarjatra was released by Editor of Sadin and Sahitya Akademy Awardee Anuradha Sarma Pujari in the presence of Editor of Nandini Maini Mahanta and Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Prakash Mahanta.

Releasing the book, Anuradha Sarma Pujari said, “This is a great step towards literature by the writer of the book Banashridevi Gogoi. I have only read the first page of the book and I noticed that she played with words. She has a very good writing skill and her words are magical.”

She further stated that her writings will take her to the next level and this is a great work. “I wish her to carry forward her career as litterateur in future and I believe she will be able to do,” said Anuradha Sarma Pujari.

Nandini Editor Maini Mahanta also praised Banashridevi Gogoi for her outstanding work saying that being a new writer she expressed herself very well while writing the stories. “This is her first book and I wish that she could present more books to the readers,” said Mahanta.

Meanwhile, expressing happiness on her first book release programme, Banashridevi said that her dream has come true today. “This was my father’s dream that I should publish a book but it has not been possible when he was alive. Today I am very happy that I could fulfil my father’s dream. I seek blessings from the readers and wish that my book ‘Antarjatra’ will be accepted by all,” said Gogoi.

