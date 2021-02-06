Top StoriesNational

Comedian Munawar Faruqui Not Released From Jail Despite Bail

By Pratidin Bureau
Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court after being held for over a month after his alleged “jokes” on Hindu god and goddesses, was still not released today from jail. Jail authorities said they are “yet to receive order from the Supreme court”.

On Friday, Faruqui was granted bail by the Supreme Court. The court had issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and put on hold a warrant against the comedian in Uttar Pradesh. Mr Faruqui has argued that he was invited by the organisers of the show and was present but he had not made any such jokes that day.

The court said the proper procedure was not followed during his arrest and allegations in the FIR were vague.

Congress’s P Chidambaram, through a series of tweets, questioned why Faruqui has not been released yet.

“Why has Munawar Faruqui not been released from jail despite an order of interim bail granted by the Supreme Court yesterday morning?

It may be mentioned that Faruqui was denied bail thrice before.

