BusinessTop Stories

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Increased by Rs. 100.50

By Pratidin Bureau

Prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for commercial cylinders have increased by Rs. 100.50 on Wednesday. With the new price, the 19-kg commercial cylinders will now cost Rs, 2,101 in the national capital compared to the previous rate of Rs. 2000.50. The prices were last hiked on November 1 by Rs. 266.50.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost ₹ 2,051 from ₹ 1,950 earlier. In Kolkata, the commercial cylinder rate stood at ₹ 2,177, while in Chennai, a 19-kg cylinder will be available for ₹ 2,234.50.

However, the domestic cylinder rates were kept unchanged. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be ₹ 899.50 per bottle.

The prices of LPG cooking gas cylinders across all categories — including subsidised gas — were hiked by ₹ 15 on October 6. Prior to that, the rates of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were increased by ₹ 25 on October 1.

