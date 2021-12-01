Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Increased by Rs. 100.50

Prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for commercial cylinders have increased by Rs. 100.50 on Wednesday. With the new price, the 19-kg commercial cylinders will now cost Rs, 2,101 in the national capital compared to the previous rate of Rs. 2000.50. The prices were last hiked on November 1 by Rs. 266.50.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost ₹ 2,051 from ₹ 1,950 earlier. In Kolkata, the commercial cylinder rate stood at ₹ 2,177, while in Chennai, a 19-kg cylinder will be available for ₹ 2,234.50.

However, the domestic cylinder rates were kept unchanged. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will be ₹ 899.50 per bottle.

The prices of LPG cooking gas cylinders across all categories — including subsidised gas — were hiked by ₹ 15 on October 6. Prior to that, the rates of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were increased by ₹ 25 on October 1.

