Committed to protect rights of indigenous people: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to safeguard the interest of all indigenous communities of the state and preserve their language and culture.

Attending the 59th Annual Conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Khoirabari in Udalguri district, the CM also launched a mobile app named ‘e-thunlai’ and e-book and e-library projects of Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

“Under Bhasha Gaurab Achoni, we have already announced Rs. 10 crore to the corpus fund of Assam Sahitya Sabha, Rs. 5 crore to Bodo Sahitya Sabha and Rs. 3 crore each to the other indigenous sahitya sabhas in the State,” the CM said. He also referred to State government’s initiative to provide one time grant of Rs. 50 thousand to 1000 writers of Assam.

On the other hand, BTC Chief Hagrama Mahilary informed that requests are being made to top Indian universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University for starting courses in Bodo language.