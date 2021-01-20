Committed To Take India-US Partnership To Greater Heights: Modi Congratulates Biden

As Joe Biden took oath as the 46th president of the United States of America, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new president and said he is committed to working with Biden to take the India-US partnership to greater heights.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said:

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership.

PM Modi stated that the bilateral ties between both the countries are based on shared values of while addressing challenges and working towards global peace and security.

In a series of tweet, the prime minister said:

My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.

Adding: