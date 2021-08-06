Committees Formed To Monitor Assam-Meghalaya Border Issues

Assam and Meghalaya formed new committees to look into the border disputes of both the state bordering areas after Chief Minister of Assam and Meghalaya held discussion on Friday.

Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers held a joint press conference on Friday at the Administrative Staff College on Friday.

Constructive and cordial discussions were held among the two chief ministers in the presence of other officials.

Three committees have been formed from Assam and Meghalaya to solve problems in the borders of the two states.

According to sources, a special committee has been formed to look into 3 areas bordering Assam and Meghalaya in the meeting today.

This special committee constitute of five members who will be working to solve the problems through five ideologies.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his warm welcome.

As per sources, it has been informed today in the meeting that 12 places in the Assam-Meghalaya border have been identified as disputed.

The disputed areas are in Cachar and Kamrup Rural areas of Assam. And Ri-Bhoi, East Jayantia and Khasi Hills in Meghalaya.

The Chief Ministers will sit again for meeting after 30 days, said sources.

Earlier on July 23, the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya held discussions on the border dispute issue in Shillong.

In the meeting, Meghalaya and Assam decided to put in their best efforts to resolve the decades old inter-state boundary dispute and go beyond the word “status quo” which has been maintained by both the states.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that both the states of Assam and Meghalaya should be ready to adopt a policy of “give and take” in order to resolve decades long border issue between the two states.

