Common Man Don’t Drive Cars, Get Used To Price Hike: Bihar Minister

In an unusual statement, BJP leader and Bihar minister Narayan Prasad on Friday said common people don’t worry about petrol/diesel price hike in the country as they use public transportation and not private vehicles.

“Common people mostly use buses. Only a few use private transportation,” Mr Prasad said, adding that politicians, not common people, are the ones up in arms about it.

Price of petrol and diesel rose for the 11th consecutive day crossing Rs 100 per litre in some places.

In Delhi, petrol price was hiked by 31 paise per litre and stands at ₹ 90.19 per litre, while diesel rates have gone up by 33 paise to ₹ 80.60 per litre.

Prasad further reiterated that people are used to inflation and high prices.

“It is affecting me too. The people will get used to it,” Mr Prasad added.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have been holding protests across the country against the hike in fuel prices.