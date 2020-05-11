Community Surveillance begins in Assam

A community Surveillance program begins in 10 wards of the Guwahati city to find out whether the Coronavirus has made a community infection.

This program was induced by ICMR and carried out with the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Dibrugarh with the coordination of the Health Department and supervision of the GMCH.

Altogether 400 samples shall be taken from each district for an antibody test.

“Through this, we will find the level of antibody in the samples and will come to now whether community infection has been happening,” said a senior doctor of the Guwahati Medical College Hospital, engaged in the surveillance program.

Besides Kamrup(M), this program has also been conducted in Kokrajhar and Karbi Anglong. All the districts will collect 400 samples from every district.

This program has been using ELISA test kid instead of the PCR test kit for the early result so that pattern can be traced out. This is noteworthy that Guwahati has recorded four cases of Corona Virus cases and none of them has travel history and hence the health authorities are anxious whether the Corona Virus has reached Phase-III which is community infection.

This morning 10 teams have fanned out in 10 wards of Kamrup(M) city to collect the samples and bring them to the microbiology department for mapping the antibodies in the community.