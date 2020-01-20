Compilation on Assam’s Namghar unveiled; Jayanta Baruah Being praised

ASOMOR NAMGHAR SAMUHOR PARICHAYMULOK ITIHAS, a compilation of Assam’s Namghar published by Sadin Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah was unveiled on Sunday in the Auniati Satra in Majuli.

While inaugurating ‘Asom Bhaona Samaroh’ at the Auniati Satra, the Satradhikar, Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, narrated before an assembly of devotees and invited persons from various parts of the State how ‘bhaonas’ and religious dramas possessed powers to arouse consciousness in the minds of people making their lives vibrant with spiritual awakening.

The book was released by Noted Assamese litterateur and Former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha Dr. Nagen Saikia. He said that publisher Jayanta Baruah has been dedicatedly working to spread the legacy of Saint Srimanta Sankaradeva. He opined that the saint is relevant even in twenty-first century.

Assamese people will be able to elevate their status by making Srimanta Sankaradeva known globally, he said.

“This generation must understand the value and preserve our art and culture created by our national builder,” he signs off.

The organisers are expecting lakhs of devotes at the venue during the festival. 2000 pairs of Bortaal have been played during the inaugural ceremony. The fourteen-day long festival will witness many Bhaona performances by several cultural groups from the State.

Namghars literally Prayer House are places for congregational worship associated with the entire Assamese community and the Ekasarana sect of Hinduism, in particular, that is native to Assam. In the Assamese language, ‘Naam’ means prayer and ‘Ghar’ means house. Hence, it is called Naamghar.

The Namghar is a living institution and for over 500 years, its impact on Assamese society and culture has been tremendous. It diffused a high degree of enlightenment among the masses of the people. It should be noted that Vaisnavism in Assam is a religion as well as an institution, and even today, it exercises a very great and good influence on the social and communal life of the Assamese people. The doors of the Namghar are open to all, no matter what caste or gender one belongs to.



