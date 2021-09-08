Complaint Against Youtuber Carryminati Over ‘Objectionable Content Against Women’

A complaint has been filed against popular Indian Youtuber Carryminati aka Ajay Nagar for making derogatory remarks against women in his roast videos.

A Delhi-based-lawyer, Gaurav Gulati, filed the complaint at the Civil Lines police station under sections 354, 509, 293, and 3/6/7, pertaining to the “indecent representation of women.”

In his complaint, Gulati accused the Youtuber of “making sexually coloured remarks against women, publishing objectionable content on his Youtube, roasting and representing women in an indecent manner and publishing obscene language and gestures regarding women” on his channel. He demanded that an FIR be lodged against for his remarks.

#carryminati Today I have filed Criminal #Complaint against CARRYMINATI YOUTUBER(AJEY NAGAR)U/s 354A/509/293/IPC,SEC.3/6/7 OF INDECENT REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN ACT,1986 AND SEC.67 OF IT ACT,2008 at DCP(North Delhi)for making outrageous remarks about #women on his Channel pic.twitter.com/gdXg4RC3jL — GAURAV GULATI (@Adv_Gulati1) September 6, 2021

Carry Minati is India’s biggest Youtuber with 31.9 million subscribers. The 20-year-old started his career with game commentaries, but later went on to create roast videos, which shot him to popularity overnight. He was only 10 when he started uploading videos on Youtube.