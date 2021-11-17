Complaint Filed Against Vir Das For His ‘Two Indias’ Remark At A Show

Netizens and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Vir Das.

A complaint against Vir Das for allegedly using derogatory language during an event was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station. Comedian and actor Vir Das landed in controversy for a recent performance in the US.

In the clip that went viral recently, he stated that he comes from ‘two Indias’ where Indian men worship women during the day and another one where they gang-rape women at night.

Netizens and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Vir Das. “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world…after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this…’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger… Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism… strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.”, she wrote.

On his part, the comedian has issued a clarification via Twitter, stating that the people must not be fooled by the edited snippets. He wrote, “There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has a light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for the country we all love, believe in and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT’S the point of the video and the reason for the applause”.

