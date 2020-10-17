Assam: Complete Guidelines For Reopening Of Colleges

Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said schools and undergraduate colleges will reopen from November 2 onwards.
Guidelines for reopening of Undergraduate, Government Engineering and Polytechnic Colleges:
- Maintaining all COVID protocols the colleges (undergraduate, government engineering and polytechnic ) will reopen from November 2, 2020.
- Staggered timetable will be followed regarding which final decision will be taken by the college authority.
- Students of UG first semester will have their classes on Monday and Thursday.
- Students of UG third semester will have classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
- Students of UG fifth semester will have classes on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
- On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday the college shall arrange for the classes in such a way (such as two shifts for different semesters) so as to avoid too much crowding of the college campus.
- Students unable to attend classes in their respective colleges due to extreme circumstances can opt to attend classes in a college of their locality as a temporary measure with prior permission from concerned authorities of both the colleges.
- Colleges can continue with online classes.
- For postgraduate (PG) classes the college will follow the guidelines of the Parent University/ UGC.
- All teaching and non-teaching staff are to attend to their duties regularly.
- Decision regarding reopening of hostels will be intimated in due times.
- Attendance of students must not be enforced and purely based on parental consent.
- The university situated within the state of Assam will prepare their individual SOP for attending classes in the university campus.
- Every college authority should coordinate with the nearest Health Centre/ Joint Director of Health service, in case of emergency and related health checkup.
- Use of face cover/masks by students, teachers, staff, and all stakeholders is mandatory and there should be thorough sanitization and cleaning of all areas inside the school premise. Working hand washing facilities should be available in the school.
- Institutes will make a plan for opening of hostels in due course with the formation of multi-stake holder committee with members of parents/boarders/faculties/staff/district authority for the functioning of the hostels.