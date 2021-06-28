Complete Lockdown Implemented in Biswanath District Starting Today

Even though the spread of Covid 19 has decreased to a certain point in some places in Assam, the spread of the virus is seen to have been increasing at the rural areas in the state.

In view of the Covid situation all over the state, the Assam Government had also issued new SOP where four districts have been announced full containment zones.

No services except emergency will be allowed in the full containment zones.

The Biswanath Police has been ensuring that no people roam about in the town without emergency cause.

Biswanath Circle Officer, Debananda Das said, “Even though the State Government had allowed the opening of grocery and pharmacy shops, the district administration held a meeting yesterday and made few modifications where only one side of the emergency shops will stay open in a particular day. This decision has been made thinking about the safety of people in the district.”

“We also increased checking points and made it strict than usual to ensure the safety. We have also made emergency pass available online so that people can get it whenever necessary,” he further added.

The Biswanath Chariali OC said that the administration has been strictly enforcing the rules in the state on being a complete containment zone. We have intercepted those who are not from the exempted category and are seen moving in the town area.