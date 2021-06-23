Complete Lockdown Will Not Be Imposed in Any District: Keshab Mahanta

By Pratidin Bureau on June 23, 2021

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced that there will be no complete lockdown imposed in any districts of Assam.

The announcement was made by the Health Minister in his visit to Teok on Wednesday.

In Jorhat district, 24,000 people have been vaccinated in two days, said the minister.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta visited from Jorhat to Amguri inspecting the COVID-19 situation.

Further, the minister also monitored the COVID-19 situation in a vaccination centre in Amguri.

As per the latest Covid-19 updates in Assam, the state registered 2,869 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active tally of the state to 31,628.

The positivity rate has dipped below 2 per cent today to 1.88%.

Further, 37 deaths have been reported today, while, 2,482 cured patients were discharged.

