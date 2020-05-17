Comply with social distancing; avoid rush to banks: CM Sonowal

Taking serious note of beneficiaries in groups visiting banks to withdraw fund transferred by the Government under different schemes, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal suggested to engaging services of NCC cadets and NSS volunteers for maintaining discipline and social distancing norms in the banks.

Considering that all tea gardens and nearly one lakh MSMEs have already started operation in the State, the Chief Minister asked the DCs and SPs to enforce strict adherence to social distancing norms and all health directives by such enterprises. He also directed them to ensure smooth operation of schemes under 14th Finance Commission, various beneficiary oriented schemes as well as activities related to agriculture, pisciculture etc., besides compliance of Central Government directives issued to contain African swine fever.

While appreciating the services of DCs, SPs, Joint Directors of Health Services and staff of other emergency services in the fight against COVID-19, the Chief Minister said that coming days would be more challenging and urged all to work with “Team Assam” spirit to overcome the dreaded disease.

Moreover, the Chief Minister asked the DCs and Joint Directors of Health Services to interact with the authorities of private nursing homes to ensure all possible services by the latter to the people at this difficult time. He also directed to take expeditious measures for recruitment of data entry operator, laboratory technician etc on contractual basis and also maintain regular contact with VDP members to keep them motivated.