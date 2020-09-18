Computers Storing National Security Data Compromised

In a security breach that risks compromising India’s national security, computers storing information and data related to national security and VVIPs like PM Modi were reportedly subjected to security breach in early September.

As per an NDTV report, the breach that took place at the NIC (National Informatics Centre) has been confirmed by the Delhi Police.

The computers having data related to even the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, were compromised.

However, immediately after the attack, the source of which has been traced to a United States company based in Bengaluru, the Special Cell of Delhi police filed a case.

As reported, it all began when an e-mail was received by the employees of NIC. Trouble began when that link provided in the e-mail was clicked.

The NIC stores information and communication technology and security for the government.

Interestingly, the development comes amidst concerns of a Chinese firm – Zhenhua Data Information – conducting surveillance on scores of Indians, including the Prime Minister, the President, the Vice President and the Army Chief.