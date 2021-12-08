Condolences Over CDS Rawat’s Death Flow In From All Over

Condolences over his death have flown in from all over with leaders as well as people taking to Twitter to express their grief over the death of CDS General Rawat.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was killed on Wednesday along with his wife and 11 others on board in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu. The IAF informed of the passing away of General Rawat in a series of tweets, further informing that group captain Varun Singh remained the sole survivor.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the death of Gen Rawat. He tweeted, “Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted to express his condolences over the demise of CDS Rawat. His tweet read, “A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained.”



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted, “Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.”



Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the sad passing away of the General, tweeting, “General Bipin Rawat was one of India’s finest military officers and an enormously gifted strategic mind. With his demise we’ve lost a stalwart. My condolences to Gen Rawat’s family for his loss and that of his wife Smt Madhulika Rawat. Prayers for other bereaved families as well”.

Notably, days after the government announced the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post, retiring Army chief, General Bipin Rawat, was on December 30 appointed the first tri-service chief with effect from December 31, 2019.

General Bipin Rawat was the first sitting Chief of Army Staff to be appointed to the top post. The government had initially amended the Army rules to extend the age of superannuation from 62 years to 65 years, paving the way for the appointment.

The CDS is a one-point advisor to the government on matters related to the military and will function with the main aim of integrating the three services — Army, Navy, and the Air Force. He will also be the permanent Chief of Staff Committee (COSC).

General Bipin Rawat had taken over the reins of the Indian Army from General Dalbir Singh Suhag on December 17, 2016, as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS). An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978 in the same unit as his father, the fifth battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles.



The first CDS was a veteran of counterinsurgency warfare and has served in some of the most difficult terrains of India, including the northern and eastern commands. During his four decades in service, Rawat has served as a Brigade Commander, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-C) Southern Command, General Staff Officer Grade 2 at the Military Operations Directorate, Colonel Military Secretary and Deputy Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch, and Senior Instructor in the Junior Command Wing.

He has also been part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force and has commanded a multinational brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Rawat became the Vice-Chief of Army Staff before becoming the fourth officer from the Gorkha Brigade to become the COAS.

He was also instrumental in reducing the militancy in the Northeast, with one of the highlights of his career being the 2015 cross-border operation into Myanmar in which the Indian Army successfully responded to an ambush by NSCN-K militants. The mission was conducted from the operation command of Dimapur-based III Corps under Rawat’s supervision.

He was also part of the planning for the 2016 surgical strikes, in which the Indian Army went across the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Rawat, it was reported, was monitoring the developments from South Block in New Delhi.

During his service, CDS General Rawat has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.

