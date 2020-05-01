Conduct BTC Polls or will go for alternatives: Hargrama

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary asked the Centre to intervene into the matter of BTC polls saying that they will go for alternatives if the polls are not conducted.

Mohilary in a tweet mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention in the matter. He said, “Though we are in alliance with @BJP4India in the state, we are forced to reconsider our understanding. We are looking at other alternatives. I request Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP President Shri @JPNadda and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah to look into the matter.”

The Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) has challenged the Governor’s rule in the BTAD and filed a petition at Guwahati High Court (GHC). The BPF strongly opposed the decision of handing over the charge of BTC to the Principal Secretary of Assam.

In a series of Tweet, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of BTC needs support of BPF nor the governor’s rule. He said, “Due to the #COVID19, the elections of Bodoland Territorial Council have been postponed. In this time of emergency, people here need our government more. But instead of extending the term, the Honourable Governor has given the charge of Bodoland Territorial Area Districts to the Principle Secretary of Assam. We strongly oppose this decision and filed a petition in Guwahati High Court against the order. @jagdishmukhi.”

On Wednesday, a team of BPF also called on the state election commission demanding to conduct the BTC election as soon as possible.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary also demanded the state EC to conduct the election without permitting the other districts people to enter the BTC area.

Meanwhile, the BTC chief said that they have been pressurized again for the alliance.