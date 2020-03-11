Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 Rises to 60: Health Ministry

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country mounted to 60 with two fresh positive cases, one each in Delhi and Rajasthan, the health ministry reported on Wednesday.

The figure includes five positive cases reported in Delhi and nine persons who were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday morning. The ministry said that the total number of 60 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians.

However, Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and two confirmed cases of covid-19 respectively and Ladakh has recorded two positive cases.

The ministry further stated that Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each.

According to the health ministry, Kerala reported nine positive cases till date which includes the three patients discharged last month following recovery.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, after speaking to a few COVID-19 patients admitted at Medanta and Safdarjung hospitals through video calls on Tuesday, said all the people infected by the disease were stable and showing signs of recovery.

According to the protocol currently followed, a suspected case is tested at least twice before it is confirmed as ‘positive’.