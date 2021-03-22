Cong-AIUDF Alliance Will Increase Infiltration In Assam: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public meeting in Dhemaji, attacked the Congress-AIUDF alliance saying that infiltration will increase in Assam if the alliance comes to power.

“We worked for development whereas Congress is forging an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal. If they come to power infiltration in the state will surge. Do you want to stop infiltration? Congress party should be ashamed for coming together with Ajmal,” he said.

Stating that the BJP’s policy is “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas”, Shah alleged that Congress has a policy of divide and rule.

Shah also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on Assam.

“Rahul Gandhi talks of protecting Assam’s ”Asmita”, but today I want to ask him publicly – will Congress do it with Badruddin Ajmal on his lap?” he said.

Amit Shah along with Prime Minister Modi and other star campaigners have been vigorously campaigning in the state of Assam. The Opposition has also left no stones unturned with leaders visiting Assam very frequently and holding public meetings and rallies.

The Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.