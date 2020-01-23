Top StoriesRegional

Cong, Chatro Mukti leaders arrested for anti-CAA violence

By Pratidin Bureau
Police arrested Assam Youth Congress President Kamrul Islam Choudhury for his alleged involvement in violence during ant-CAA protests.

Meanwhile, Manash Konwar, executive president of CMSS (Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti) was arrested for his participation in the anti-CAA movement. As per reports, the NIA booked him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). It is learnt that he was spearheading the anti-CAA movement in the state.

On Monday, Sashi Sensowa, joint general secretary of KMSS’s Dibrugarh district committee was arrested from his residence in Tingkong.

