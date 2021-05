Cong Gets 29.67% Vote Share, AIUDF Bags 9.29 % | Full List Of Mahajot Winners

As Congress faced defeat for the second consecutive term in Assam, the party has barely managed to get 29 seats, while its alliance ‘Mahajot’ bagged 21 seats.

For this year’s Assembly election, Congress joined hands with Badaruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Left Parties, and Anchalik Gana Mancha.

The Congress got the second-highest vote share at 29. 67 percent, while the All India United Democratic Front got 9.29 percent votes.

Here is the complete list of Mahajot winners