Cong govt will serve MP for full 5 years: Arun Yadav

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Arun Yadav, on Tuesday said that the Kamal Nath government will complete its full term. “The Kamal Nath government will complete its full five-year term while serving the people of Madhya Pradesh,” Yadav said on Tuesday.

Earlier, he slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia for resigning from the party. “I am not surprised to see the character displayed by Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Scindia dynasty had helped the ideology that supported Britishers even during the freedom struggle,” tweeted Yadav.

It may be mentioned here that Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that “it is time to move on.” Soon after the resignation of Scindia, 22 State legislators have also submitted their resignations.