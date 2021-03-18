Cong Has Become Weak, Can Partner With Anyone: PM Modi In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Karimgang in Assam on Thursday and at a mega rally lashed at the opposition Congress stating the party has become so weak that it can mislead voters and partner with anyone.

Mr. Modi slamming Congress said it has neither a neta (leader) nor niti (policy) and ideology. He further alleged the party can stoop down to any level and join hands with any party.

The Prime Minister reflected the Congress is unstable and confused, therefore, with such vision how can it lead the state of Assam.

Addressing his first election rally in Assam after the announcement of poll dates in Batgram that falls under the Karimganj North assembly constituency, the PM said the Congress is moving around with “tala-chabi” (poll symbol of AIUDF) in the state, even as some of its workers were opposed to the idea.

Sources say PM Modi is expected to address an election rally in Chabua constituency on March 20, and revisit the state on March 21, March 24, March 28, April 1 and April 3 for election rallies.

On March 21, the PM is expected to address a rally in Bokakhat, on March 24 in Bihpuria, on March 28 in Silapathar, on April 1 in Bijni and on April 3 in Tamulpur.