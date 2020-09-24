Cong MLA B Narayan Rao Dies Of COVID

Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday after contracting coronavirus.

The 65-year-old minister was in a critical state, the hospital had said on Wednesday.

Rao, the sitting MLA from Bidar, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on September 1 with diagnosis of severe COVID-19 infection, hospital director Dr Manish Rai said.

“He was critically ill with multi-organ failure on multiple supports including ventilator in the Intensive care unit under constant observation by our expert panel of doctors,” Dr. Rai said.

The state Assembly session was adjourned briefly due to his demise.