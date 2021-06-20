Cong Seeks Apology From CM Sarma For His “Undemocratic” Remarks

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his “undemocratic” remarks that the opposition parties have no work in the state and all their MLAs should join the ruling party (BJP).

“I, as an MLA of the opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly and Leader of the Opposition, strongly condemn this remark. The CM should make a public apology for uttering such undemocratic words,” Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said.

“The present government wants to create such an environment, where no one will raise a finger against its misdeeds. This is possible if there is no opposition to the ruling party. And we, the Congress, will not allow it to happen,” he added.

Saikia said that the Congress has always played the role of a constructive opposition whenever required and it was due to the provisions of the Constitution and democratic system, strengthened by the grand old party over the years, that the BJP has been able to form governments in recent years.

“Even after getting 36 per cent of the votes at the all-India level, it has been possible for the BJP to form a government at the Centre today with more than 300 MPs. This is possible due to provisions of the Indian Constitution and democratic system,” the Congress leader said.

Earlier yesterday, CM Sarma had urged all opposition MLAs to join the BJP saying that there is no point for them to be sitting in the opposition bench for five years as the government will be “working for the welfare of people irrespective of caste, creed and religion.”

“What will they do in the opposition benches for five years? I would rather say they should join us. Since we are working for the welfare of people irrespective of caste, creed and religion, I appeal to them (opposition members) to join us and work together for the public,” the CM said.

He made the remark a day after Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi announced his resignation from the party.